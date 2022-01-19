Scrapper download errors
erokx last edited by
Hello, I am running Recalbox 8.0 on raspberry pi 4. Every time I run the scrapper, no images will download, "request/ download error". I have been trying for several day in a row, with several different settings and always receive the same error across every system. Please offer any advise, thanks!
rollbrett last edited by
@erokx do you have a screenscraper.fr account?
The API is closed to all anonymous users (not registered for free on ScreenScraper) for now. The CPU usage of the main server seems very high. It's possible that this may cause some turbulence when it comes to site navigation and use of our API for scraping. We're already on the case, and we ask for your patience as we get things working. A huge thank you on behalf of the entire ScreenScraper team!
erokx last edited by
Thank you, I double checked my sign-in user name and found it to be wrong. I logged on using the correct user name/password and the scrapper worked. THANK YOU!!!