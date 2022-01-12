N64 and RPI3 problem
neilki
I read the manuals etc, but didnt find any help for this problem.
I installed the recalbox on my Rasbperry pi 3, I am using the official USB micro power supply. Micro sd card is the sandisk extreme. Also I've updated to the latest package of recalbox.
Tried many different N64 roms (Zelda, Mario etc.) and always shows blank black screen for few seconds and goes back to the menu for choosing games. Couldn't open any N64 roms.
All the other games for other platforms worked very well. PSX, NES etc.
Alakin
@neilki I'm noob but I experiencing same issue, I found a workaround by changing the emulator.
Try when you select a game to launch to launch specific menu option and change the default emulator by another emulator like Mupen64 Rice (sorry don't remember the exact name).
But I didn't found how to change the default emulator for all game N64, if anyone here know how to perform this step I'm interessed