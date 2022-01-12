I read the manuals etc, but didnt find any help for this problem.

I installed the recalbox on my Rasbperry pi 3, I am using the official USB micro power supply. Micro sd card is the sandisk extreme. Also I've updated to the latest package of recalbox.

Tried many different N64 roms (Zelda, Mario etc.) and always shows blank black screen for few seconds and goes back to the menu for choosing games. Couldn't open any N64 roms.

All the other games for other platforms worked very well. PSX, NES etc.