@bryanmist08

i think i figured it out.

issue 1.

for some reason in 8.0 only the 1st player can use the hot keys. (at least in pc version)

issue 2.

for some reason controller 1 in recalbox gets set to port 2 in dolphin emulator.

and controller 2 gets set as player 1. (at least in pc version)

you can only exit with the proper controller.

the way i avoid it is, I plugged in a keyboard, and now "select+start" exit on at least one of the controllers. if it doesn't, at least i can do "Alt+f4" on the keyboard to exit.