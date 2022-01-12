Hotkeys to exit Game Cube emulator..
Bryanmist08 last edited by
How do you get hot keys to work like the other systems?? Game cube they do not work..
Paulska last edited by Paulska
@bryanmist08
i think i figured it out.
issue 1.
for some reason in 8.0 only the 1st player can use the hot keys. (at least in pc version)
issue 2.
for some reason controller 1 in recalbox gets set to port 2 in dolphin emulator.
and controller 2 gets set as player 1. (at least in pc version)
you can only exit with the proper controller.
the way i avoid it is, I plugged in a keyboard, and now "select+start" exit on at least one of the controllers. if it doesn't, at least i can do "Alt+f4" on the keyboard to exit.