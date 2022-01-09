Is Raspberry pi 4 enough powerful to run Wii games?
-
jor2404 last edited by
Hi,
I would like to know if Raspberry pi 4 can run Wii games correctly or is necessary to install recalbox on a pc to do it
-
Oswego last edited by
See if this helps:
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
is necessary to install recalbox on a pc to do it
-
jor2404 last edited by
@zing
And a cluster of Raspberry pi could do it? Or it is just imposible?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@jor2404 For ONE Rpi4 alone it is impossible.
For a Raspberry pi cluster I can't answer, I've never tried, I can't try, and I have neither the material nor the knowledge to know if it's possible to make Recalbox run that way and what the performance would be, I can't even say if would be financially viable.