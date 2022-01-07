AetherSX2 is out for Android (PS2 Emulator), hope for RPI 4?
RicardoG last edited by
So, AetherSX2 is out for android, a great emulator of PS2, works really well! Could this bring a future emulator for the raspberry pi 4 on recalbox?
The whole project is based on PCSX2, since Android and the RPI 4 shares the same architecture it seems very promissing, however, the main problem could be the graphic power on the RPI 4, but we could try to run on software mode.
Zing Global moderator Translator
If it is not an open source emulator, it will never be added, Recalbox is an Open source operating system that only uses open source emulators, or whose authorization is officially given by the developer.
the main problem could be the graphic power on the RPI 4, but we could try to run on software mode.
The problem really is the lack of power of the RPi4, I doubt that changing the emulator would solve this problem, so sorry to break your expectations, but I don't believe you will be able to play PS2 on Rpi4...