Pretty much what the topic says. it doesn’t do anything at all. At first I wondered if it was the button itself, but tried switching it… nope. Still ignores it. Except for the function to exit games…that works. But all other Hotkey functions are totally ignored. Needless to say, the thing ain’t very usable right now as so many functions are, as far as I know, inaccessible via controller.

previously I was using a ps4 controller, and that did work, had to change to a Switch Pro (no choice), and for a bit that worked. Now, suddenly, it doesnt. the only change I’d made was using the scraper (which seemed to do its job just fine). But I can’t see how that would impact the main UI.

this is happening in any emulator, not just some specific one.

Any ideas? Please note that I’m still quite new to this.