How to play media on the Odroid Go Advance BE?
Hi, I'm new to forum and I apologise if this has been answered before but I'm having serious trouble trying understand what I need to do. I purchased and put together the Odroid Go Advance Black Edition over the holiday and decided to put Recalbox on it, because that's something I'm familiar with. However, I don't know how to launch or use Kodi on the device. Usually, you hit the X button or there is a menu option to launch Kodi but I don't see it at all. There is a Kodi folder when I plug in my Micro SD to my laptop and I have put a video and music file inside their respective folders. I even changed both config files to either show Kodi in the menu or launch it by hitting X but nothing happens. So please, what exactly do I need to do to get it to work? I'm going to be in the hospital for a good bit and would really like to play some videos and music along with a few games. Nobody seems to be covering the media player aspect of this device on any video or online.
@chardstone I have a Pi4, but whether Kodi is enabled, the start key and whether it automatically starts at startup is in the setup menu. Do you have that option?
@phreatic Unfortunately no, there is no set up menu on my system. I can take out the Micro SD and plug it into my laptop in order to access the config files, it's just that when I edit them to allow me access to Kodi with the X button or even allow Kodi to be accessible from the system menu, neither either work or show up. I honestly don't know what to do, but I will keep looking in case there is something I'm missing or just didn't see. All documentation that I can find does not mention how to access media on this device, from Recalbox.
@chardstone odd, I may have to bow out I'm afraid, as I know nothing about your device.
On the pi, you click start or select to get a setup menu for controllers, emulators, scrapers etc., from what you've said, all of your setup seems to be by editing config files.
@phreatic That's okay, I appreciate it. I've tried different things and I can't make heads or tails of it but I'll keep digging on my end.
@chardstone it may be a pita for you, but I opted to dual boot my pi so that I wasn't waiting for recalbox to update their Kodi version.