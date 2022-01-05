Hi, I'm new to forum and I apologise if this has been answered before but I'm having serious trouble trying understand what I need to do. I purchased and put together the Odroid Go Advance Black Edition over the holiday and decided to put Recalbox on it, because that's something I'm familiar with. However, I don't know how to launch or use Kodi on the device. Usually, you hit the X button or there is a menu option to launch Kodi but I don't see it at all. There is a Kodi folder when I plug in my Micro SD to my laptop and I have put a video and music file inside their respective folders. I even changed both config files to either show Kodi in the menu or launch it by hitting X but nothing happens. So please, what exactly do I need to do to get it to work? I'm going to be in the hospital for a good bit and would really like to play some videos and music along with a few games. Nobody seems to be covering the media player aspect of this device on any video or online.