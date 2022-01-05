Change Arcade game from 2 player to 4 player?
Hi,
Is there a way to convert a 2 player arcade game to 4 player if the game is offered in both 2 player and 4 player formats? Do they use the same rom file or are there 2 completely different files for 2 player and 4 player?
I am using Recalbox 7.2.2 with mame and fbneo. Wanting to convert Metamorphic Force and Captian America and the Avengers from to 2 player to 4 player.
Thanks
@rastaman1201 2P/4P mode is set through dipswitches for this game
Thanks for the response! Managed to change Metamorphic Force to 4P by flipping the dip switch, but player 3 and 4 controls are not working, and I cannot set the controls up for 3P and 4P in RetroArc? When I try to set joystick/button controls it wont allow me too? I am using 2 IPAC2's for a four player arcade machine I built. Other 4P games work just fine.
I cannot set the controls up for 3P and 4P in RetroArc?
Works fine on my side with FBNeo. Maybe RetroArch's
Settings > Input > Maximum Usersis set to
2? Or maybe you are using MAME ? If you are using MAME, you might want to enter MAME OSD every time you launch a new game to properly set buttons. I might be a bit biased about this since i'm one of its devs, but you should use FBNeo if you want a user-friendly arcade emulator, and especially whose controls work out-of-the-box.
I have the max players set to 5. I think I will try a different rom for the game, are there config files for games in other folders that could be causing this? Thanks for your help, I am still a noob at this but learning quickly.
@rastaman1201 Did you read my previous answer properly ? As i said, if it doesn't work while
Maximum Usershas a correct value, then you are probably using MAME and should take a look at its OSD. FBNeo doesn't have this problem of "multiple layers" for input management, everything is done from within RetroArch's menus, and 4P games will work out-of-the-box as long as you have 4 controllers detected by RetroArch.
Note that i don't know much about this ipac2 stuff, so i'm just assuming you have 4 distinct controllers recognized properly by RetroArch here, but that could not be the case.
Sorry forgot to mention I am using fbneo not mame.
Sorry forgot to mention I am using fbneo not mame.
Then i can only guess that retroarch doesn't see your ipac2 stuff as "4 controllers". You'll need to make sure each of
Settings > Input > Port X Controls(where X is the player number) is properly configured : make sure the
Device Indexin there is pointing the correct device (there might be no need for that if your ipac2 stuff is only seen as a keyboard), and set controls for each port.
Thanks for the response.
I checked the Settings - Input - Port Controls 1-4 and they are all mapped as Xbox controllers #1, #2, #3, #4. When I go to Quick Menu - Controls - Port Controls, players #3 and #4 have no buttons assigned and it will not let me add them. Its weird...all of my other 4 player games are working just fine.
I am going to try a new rom file when I have time and see what happens. I will let you know.
Thanks
barbudreadmon
I am using Recalbox 7.2.2
I just noticed the version, that's your issue here : there was a bug until april 2021 preventing 4P on Metamorphic Force