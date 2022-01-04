Odroid go super, usb flash drive
My odroid doesnt see the usb drive, i have it formatted in fat32. I tried other drives, and nothing works, usb does work because i checked with a controller and it works.
Aldébaran
Hello, @outsoba
You can't use USB to flash Recalbox on Odroid Go Advance/Super. You have to flash Recalbox on a micro SD card.
@aldébaran I want to use it to store roms and saves on it.
@outsoba should the system menu show the option for external storage, also when no USB is plugged?
There is no option there.
@outsoba storing on USB is not compatible with the sleep mode of the Odroid Go Super.
@pitch64 ok, thanks.