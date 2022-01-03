(Apologies in advance if this is in this is in the wrong place)

In 2021 I bought a SuperPi Case with Recalbox (ver. 6.1.1), loaded with thousands of games. Had no problems with most of it, but was frustrated with the N64. Many games didn't work properly, and there was no way to really use a USB N64 controller. I had spent quite a lot of time and energy combing through forum posts and looking at youtube videos, but I could never solve the issue of the controller.

I thought that if I upgraded to the newest version, maybe it would work more smoothly, so I followed the instructions on the download page. Now, all my games are gone, and the N64 console is missing from the options. Is there a way I can get it back? I'm not as concerned about getting back the games I want.