8.0/x64Closing Dolphin emulator, games list update
Paulska last edited by
I have 2 issues
I deleted a bunch of roms (multiple country versions) but they are there after every reboot.
if i do a "update games list" they all disappear and list is proper. Then i reboot they all show up again, when loading, error pops up "cant find filename"
No matter how hard i try I can not "hotkey + start" get out of the dolphin emulator running gamecube/wii. Have to turn off the system after my kids are done or plug in a keyboard and hit "Alt +F4" multiple times
Would there be any reason gamelists are reversing them selves to previous versions.
This is getting really frustrating for my little kids that like to play on this system.
and how can you exit wii/game cube
any help appreciated
Zing Global moderator Translator
1 - Is this a problem with the gamelist, would I recommend that you use external software to update your gamelists like Skraper or ARRM:
- Skraper:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G388Gc6kkRs&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=22&ab_channel=Recal
- ARRM:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager?_=1609592968003
2 - Unfortunately I'm not sure what that might be, I recommend you do a reset to factory settings (available through the advanced settings menu). This reset does not erase any personal information (keeps all games/BIOS/saves, etc), but it does delete all custom settings.
