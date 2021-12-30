Corrupt System
Good night.
I bought an Arcade from a local manufacturer, but a few months later the system files got corrupted and several games stopped working and some theme images disappeared.
I would like to solve it myself because the support from the company I bought doesn't want to help me in any way.
How can I proceed to recover my system myself? I know he uses Recallbox
I bought an Arcade from a local manufacturer
The purchase/sale/distribution of the Recalbox system already assembled violates the system license. Likewise, BIOS and ROMS are copyrighted and cannot be distributed.
I would like to solve it myself because the support from the company I bought doesn't want to help me in any way.
Whoever sells the Recalbox already assembled is profiting illegally, and since they are not the ones who develop the system, they don't know how to configure it correctly... That's why they profit from the sale but they don't know how to support it, and they force users to request support from the developer (free of charge)...
How can I proceed to recover my system myself? I know he uses Recallbox
Watch this video (enable subtitles):
https://youtu.be/skeULeTu7p8
Watch the video tutorials:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh
And read the documentation to better understand:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/home
If you prefer, in addition to the forum there is also the official Discrod:
https://discord.com/invite/NbQFbGM