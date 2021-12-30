@donhermit

I bought an Arcade from a local manufacturer

The purchase/sale/distribution of the Recalbox system already assembled violates the system license. Likewise, BIOS and ROMS are copyrighted and cannot be distributed.

I would like to solve it myself because the support from the company I bought doesn't want to help me in any way.

Whoever sells the Recalbox already assembled is profiting illegally, and since they are not the ones who develop the system, they don't know how to configure it correctly... That's why they profit from the sale but they don't know how to support it, and they force users to request support from the developer (free of charge)...

How can I proceed to recover my system myself? I know he uses Recallbox

Watch this video (enable subtitles):

https://youtu.be/skeULeTu7p8

Watch the video tutorials:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh

And read the documentation to better understand:

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/home

If you prefer, in addition to the forum there is also the official Discrod:

https://discord.com/invite/NbQFbGM