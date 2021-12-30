Greetings everyone. New to this, but been doing classic arcade via MAME and a PC for a long time. I have recalbox up and running on my new Pi 4 and working with PS3 game controllers. Cannot get it to recognize my Tankstick and trackball. It does work with Retropie via a driver I've downloaded, so it's clearly some setting I'm missing for recalbox.

I did read the thread I've linked below, but it seems a little stale as the version I'm on is 8.0. Is this still the correct procedure? I downloaded the pi 4 file at the “tester” topic, and I think I’m supposed to rename it “xarcade2jstick-rpi4” from the 25 jumble of characters the file is currently named, but I am not certain.

I also have no experience with putty so I'm a little gun shy. If I could get some direction, I'd greatly appreciate it.

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22492/tester-wanted-xarcade-tankstick?_=1640804869909

Chuck