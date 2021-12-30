XArcade Tankstick
Greetings everyone. New to this, but been doing classic arcade via MAME and a PC for a long time. I have recalbox up and running on my new Pi 4 and working with PS3 game controllers. Cannot get it to recognize my Tankstick and trackball. It does work with Retropie via a driver I've downloaded, so it's clearly some setting I'm missing for recalbox.
I did read the thread I've linked below, but it seems a little stale as the version I'm on is 8.0. Is this still the correct procedure? I downloaded the pi 4 file at the “tester” topic, and I think I’m supposed to rename it “xarcade2jstick-rpi4” from the 25 jumble of characters the file is currently named, but I am not certain.
I also have no experience with putty so I'm a little gun shy. If I could get some direction, I'd greatly appreciate it.
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22492/tester-wanted-xarcade-tankstick?_=1640804869909
Zing Global moderator Translator
@chuck_gee This problem should have already been solved, and it should only be necessary for the user to put it in mode 4.
BUT... I saw that users mentioned the need to do this manipulation not long ago:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23849/x-arcade-dual-stick-non-reconnu/12
I think I’m supposed to rename it “xarcade2jstick-rpi4” from the 25 jumble of characters the file is currently named, but I am not certain.
I don't have this joystick and I can't test if there really is still a need for this manipulation, but yes, the post instruction asks to rename the file, and copy it to the
recalbox/share/systemfolder, and then, with Recalbox turned on, connect via SSH and execute the commands:
mount -o rw,rmount / cp /usr/bin/xarcade2jstick /usr/bin/xarcade2jstick-old cp xarcade2jstick-rpi4 /usr/bin/xarcade2jstick chmod 755 /usr/bin/xarcade2jstick
I also have no experience with putty
See if this helps:
@zing This clarifies things tremendously. I will try later today and report back my results. Thanks very much.
OK, gave it a try. I uploaded xarcade2jstick-rpi4 file and switched the Tankstick mode to 4. I'm now getting an error message after I login to root:
login as: root
root@xxx.xxx.xx.xxx's password:
mount -o rw,rmount /
mount: can't find / in /etc/fstab
From my cursory research, this seems to be a partition thing. Any guidance?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@chuck_gee Test with the command below and see what happens:
mount -o remount,rw /