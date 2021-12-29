Hello Everyone, I just backed the RGB Dual and am preparing to setup a Raspberry Pi 4B with Recalbox 8. I'll be using the VGA output and so I can't utilize the onboard audio with the unit, I could use the pi's audio out but would prefer not to.

Are there any usb audio sticks that the community recommends that is plug and play or plug and play with a little effort?

Sorry if this is in the wrong section btw