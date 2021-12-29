USB Audio Recommendation for Pi 4
-
AetherDrive last edited by
Hello Everyone, I just backed the RGB Dual and am preparing to setup a Raspberry Pi 4B with Recalbox 8. I'll be using the VGA output and so I can't utilize the onboard audio with the unit, I could use the pi's audio out but would prefer not to.
Are there any usb audio sticks that the community recommends that is plug and play or plug and play with a little effort?
Sorry if this is in the wrong section btw
-
AetherDrive last edited by
Sorry, meant a USB DAC
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
-
AetherDrive last edited by AetherDrive
Thank you for the reply, I did look at that device before posting however I am looking for a line-out or a line-level device as I have both a stereo amplifier and a headphone amp.
A headphone amp/DAC wouldn't be undesirable either in that sense as that signal can be taken as line-level as well