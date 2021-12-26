NeeeeB's GameList Editor has been my favorite tool on PC for refining and exploring gamelists, and I was a bit sad to see that it had stopped development years ago. I talked to NeeeeB and agreed to bring it back to life :).

I proudly present to you... GameList Editor 2022!

Full Video support! with playback! -also buttons for changing and deleting the video. Also basic video scraping and a new Missing Videos filter

with playback! -also buttons for changing and deleting the video. Also basic video scraping and a new Missing Videos filter Recognize ANY system . No longer limited to a few preconfigured folder names.

. No longer limited to a few preconfigured folder names. Scraping is now in top shape! It now supports TLS 1.3 to be able to talk to the server again. The former implementation was obsolete and no longer working due to new security requirements from the server. It is now up to date.

It now supports TLS 1.3 to be able to talk to the server again. The former implementation was obsolete and no longer working due to new security requirements from the server. It is now up to date. Scraping is much more resilient -far less crashes when malformed XML or unexpected structure came from the server.

-far less crashes when malformed XML or unexpected structure came from the server. Languages are back better than ever! The translations were not included in this fork releases before (by mistake). The resources are added back with the latest new labels in all supported languages.

The translations were not included in this fork releases before (by mistake). The resources are added back with the latest new labels in all supported languages. Adds logos and scraping info for 20 more systems : '3do', 'amiga' (generic), 'amigacd32', 'arcade', 'atari5200', 'atarilynx', 'cdtv', 'coleco', 'daphne', 'gx4000', 'intellivision', 'naomi', 'neogeocd', 'openbor', 'ports', 'saturn', 'snescd', 'x68000', 'atomiswave', 'ti99', 'snesmsu1', 'gameandwatch', 'nds', 'odyssey2', 'tg16', 'tg16cd', 'pspminis'.

info for : '3do', 'amiga' (generic), 'amigacd32', 'arcade', 'atari5200', 'atarilynx', 'cdtv', 'coleco', 'daphne', 'gx4000', 'intellivision', 'naomi', 'neogeocd', 'openbor', 'ports', 'saturn', 'snescd', 'x68000', 'atomiswave', 'ti99', 'snesmsu1', 'gameandwatch', 'nds', 'odyssey2', 'tg16', 'tg16cd', 'pspminis'. Active support. Feel free to open Issues or participate in Discussions to share feedback about the tool and make it better. Those sections are now available in this fork.

NOTE: On high resolution screens you may want to right click on Properties in GameListEditor.exe, click on Compatibility, Change high DPI settings button, mark Override high DPI scaling behavior... to System (dropdown). Ok and Ok.

Quickstart for New users:

Select your language in Options / Language.

If you want to scrape games, enter your Screenscraper.fr user and password in Options / Network / Configure.

Select File / Choose folder and point to your PC folder or even network RetroPie / Recalbox containing your game systems folders with roms, etc.

Note: This tool is not intended for massive scraping but for collection refining - you may use https://www.skraper.net/ for massive scraping purposes.







Info for developers / contributors:

There are some very significant changes to the inner workings of GameList Editor as most of the tooling was 5+ years old and in many cases obsolete.

GameList Editor is now in Delphi 10.4

Internet Direct (Indy) did not support TLS 1.3, so it has been migrated to TNetHttpClient (included in Delphi 10.4). It no longer requires additional DLLs in the main directory.

Dependency on Windows Media Player ActiveX (included in Windows 7 and later -including Windows 11). Implemented in your development environment following: https://chapmanworld.com/windows-media-player-in-delphi/

DxGetText used for translations is also deprecated and not working in Windows 10/11, but J. Rathlev has made his own Windows 10/11 version -you can download it from https://personal-backup.rathlev-home.de/translate.html . Translations can be made using the same process as described in http://dxgettext.po.dk/documentation/how-to

For more details on the classic tool: Link to Original GameList Editor post

https://github.com/andresdelcampo/GameList_Editor

https://github.com/andresdelcampo/GameList_Editor/releases

Enjoy!!

Andrés