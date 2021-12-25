Pi4 and C64 vice GUI
qvba
Hello everyone. I'm relativly new to the Rasppery emulation scene. I usually tend to try to read first and sort the problems out rather than ask for help but it seems this time I'm helpless and cant find any answer to my problem. Namely I'm on Pi4 Recalbox and try to emulate c64 multiple disc games but can't or I don't know how to swap between discs images. I read somewhere that I need to activate vice GUI but tried every key on a logitech keyboard and mouse and button on my pad (PS3 and/or PS4 paired to my Pi4) and to no aveil. Actually I start thinking there's no such thing like vice GUI in Pi4. Please advice on the issue. Thanks in advance.
Zing