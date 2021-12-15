Download of the update to 8.0 freeze
p4ul0
HI guys !
From 7.2.2 I'm trying to upgrade from the recalbox menu (start -> updates -> update now)
The progress bar concerning the download starts, but freezes in the first 5%. I've wait 2h but still freezed. Any clue ? Maybe the update server doesn't respond ?
I'm on a pi3B+
Thanks and cheers
xtc0r
@p4ul0 Do you have enough free disk space on the share partition?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@p4ul0 Try this:
https://youtu.be/gPwtCNIeFmg?t=198
p4ul0
A fresh install did the trick. Thanks guys !