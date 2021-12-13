8bitDo Pro 2
Shingohky last edited by
Bonsoir à tous
j'ai remarqué sur le Wiki Recalbox consacré aux pads 8bitdo que la manette Pro+ version 2 ne figure pas dans la liste des compatibilités ?????
Sachant que j'ai des soucis sous Retroarch avec ce modèle !!!!!!! il y a t-il un futur correctif de prévu ???? Merci d'avance des retours
rebok232 last edited by
@shingohky please don't use French in english formum. If you want use French go to French recalbox forum
Translated message:good evening everyone
I noticed on the Recalbox Wiki dedicated to 8bitdo pads that the Pro + version 2 controller is not in the list of compatibilities ?????
Knowing that I have problems under Retroarch with this model !!!!!!! is there a future fix planned ???? Thanks in advance for feedback
Shingohky last edited by
@rebok232
I'm sorry if I posted on the wrong forum, it's an unintentional error. If a moderator wants to move my topic to the correct section. Thanks in advance
Mattcristal last edited by
@rebok232 hello, I just bought a 8bitDo Pro 2 today and I was testing it with the Recalbox 8.0. I was able to make it work by connecting it with the cable. Yet, I had some issues with some games where it seems that some buttons were not working very well. Just wanted to share my experience.