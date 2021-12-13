Update killed controller
freebird1963
I received this today. https://vilros.com/products/raspberry-pi-compatible-tabletop-arcade-with-10inch-hd-monitor
When I setup the wireless connection it said that there was a update available. I d/l it and then it bricked it in that the joystick nor buttons now work.
Says 8.0 Electron 2021/12/01 13:46
Attached are images of the startup and loading screens.
I am new to recalbox and the Pi world so not sure what the update is tho it said it added new game and fixed some other things.
Image of what updated
Could use some help if possible on how to move backwards or get newer update.
THanks
Free
