j'ai oublié de mettre quelques logs

es_log.txt

[1980/01/01 02:01:13.764] (INFO ) : [StaticLifeCycleControler] RecalboxConf instance created. [1980/01/01 02:01:13.765] (INFO ) : [StaticLifeCycleControler] NotificationManager instance created. [1980/01/01 02:01:13.766] (INFO ) : [MainRunner] EmulationStation - v 8.0-Electron, built Dec 1 2021 - 13:30:17 [1980/01/01 02:01:13.766] (WARN!) : [Locale] /usr/bin/locale/lang/en_US/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found. [1980/01/01 02:01:13.766] (WARN!) : [Locale] /usr/bin/locale/lang/en/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found. [1980/01/01 02:01:13.767] (WARN!) : [Locale] /usr/share/locale/en_US/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found. [1980/01/01 02:01:13.767] (INFO ) : [Locale] Using /usr/share/locale/en/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo [1980/01/01 02:01:13.803] (ERROR) : [SDL2] Fatal error initializing SDL 2

recalbox.log

[ 8.56] [S06splash] [INSTALL] Install in progress. Don't play boot video [ 8.83] [S09wifi] [WIFI] /boot/recalbox-backup.conf not found [ 56.58] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] [ 8.56] [S06splash] [I [ 56.65] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.fbcp.enabled=0 [ 56.69] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.splash.length=-1 [ 56.73] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.splash.select=all [ 56.77] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.manager.enabled=1 [ 56.81] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.manager.version=2 [ 56.85] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.api.enabled=0 [ 56.89] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.menu=default [ 56.93] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.selectedsystem=favorites [ 56.97] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.bootongamelist=0 [ 57.01] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.hidesystemview=0 [ 57.05] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.gamelistonly=0 [ 57.10] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.forcebasicgamelistview=0 [ 57.14] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.emulators.specialkeys=default [ 57.18] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : kodi.enabled=1 [ 57.22] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : kodi.atstartup=0 [ 57.26] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : kodi.xbutton=1 [ 57.30] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : kodi.videomode=default [ 57.34] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : hyperion.enabled=0 [ 57.38] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.hostname=RECALBOX [ 57.42] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : wifi.enabled=0 [ 57.46] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : wifi.region=JP [ 57.51] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.samba.enabled=1 [ 57.55] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.virtual-gamepads.enabled=1 [ 57.59] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.ssh.enabled=1 [ 57.63] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : audio.device=auto [ 57.67] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : audio.volume=90 [ 57.71] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : audio.bgmusic=1 [ 57.75] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1 [ 57.80] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.bluetooth.ertm=1 [ 57.84] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.ps3.enabled=1 [ 57.88] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] FORCING : controllers.ps3.driver=bluez [ 57.91] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.gpio.enabled=0 [ 57.95] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.gpio.args=map=1,2 [ 57.99] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : hat.wpaf.enabled=0 [ 58.03] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.steam.enabled=0 [ 58.08] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.db9.enabled=0 [ 58.12] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.db9.args=map=1 [ 58.16] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.gamecon.enabled=0 [ 58.20] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.gamecon.args=map=1 [ 58.24] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.xarcade.enabled=1 [ 58.29] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.joycond.enabled=1 [ 58.33] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.language=en_US [ 58.37] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : updates.enabled=1 [ 58.41] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : updates.type=stable [ 58.45] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI [ 58.50] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.shaderset=none [ 58.54] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.integerscale=0 [ 58.58] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.ratio=auto [ 58.63] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.smooth=1 [ 58.67] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.rewind=1 [ 58.71] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.autosave=0 [ 58.75] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.retroachievements=0 [ 58.79] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.retroachievements.hardcore=0 [ 58.84] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.inputdriver=auto [ 58.88] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.demo.systemlist=3do,amigacd32,atari2600,atari5200,atari7800,daphne,fbneo,fds,gamegear,gba,lynx,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,ngpc,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes [ 58.92] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.translate=1 [ 58.96] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.translate.from=auto [ 59.01] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.translate.to=auto [ 59.05] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : snes.core=snes9x2010 [ 59.09] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : c64.core=x64 [ 59.14] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : neogeo.emulator=libretro [ 59.65] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : neogeo.core=fbneo [ 59.70] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : n64.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI [ 59.74] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : atomiswave.ignore=1 [ 59.79] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : dos.rewind=0 [ 59.83] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.netplay=1 [ 59.88] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.netplay.port=55435 [ 59.93] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.netplay.systems=fbneo,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes,supergrafx,atari2600,pcenginecd,pcfx,fds,tic80,segacd,mrboom,colecovision [ 59.97] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.netplay.lobby=http://lobby.libretro.com/list/ [ 60.01] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.secondminitft.enabled=0 [ 60.06] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : 240ptestsuite.ignore=1 [ 60.10] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.es.ratio=default [ 60.17] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] UPGRADE done ! [ 76.89] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] Running MIGRATIONS... [ 77.68] [S26recalboxsystem] [CONFIG] converting dos to unix carriage return characters in recalbox.conf [ 77.75] [S26recalboxsystem] [NETWORK] setting hostname to RECALBOX [ 77.75] [S26recalboxsystem] [ 77.75] [S26recalboxsystem] [INPUT] setting keyboard layout to en [CONFIG] setting timezone to Europe/Paris [ 77.76] [S26recalboxsystem] [INPUT] loadkeys: Unable to open file: en: No such file or directory [ 85.82] [S26recalboxsystem] [CONTROLLERS] starting xarcade2jstick [ 132.50] [S31emulationstation] [ES] starting emulationstation with lang = en_US [ 132.59] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation-starter started [ 132.60] [S32miniTFT] [CONFIG] S32mini TFT : Reading system.secondminitft.enabled => 0 [ 132.61] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3267) [ 132.63] [S32miniTFT] [CONFIG] S32miniTFT not enabled [ 134.41] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 134.42] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3311) [ 134.60] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 134.61] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3320) [ 134.77] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 134.78] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3331) [ 134.97] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 134.99] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3350) [ 135.01] [S92switch] [CONFIG] Starting S92switch [ 135.02] [S92switch] [CONFIG] script /recalbox/scripts/powerswitch.sh [ STARTED ] [ 135.16] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 135.18] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3379) [ 135.25] [S94manager] [MANAGER] Starting S94manager [ 135.27] [S94manager] [MANAGER] ... Starting manager v2 [ 135.40] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 135.43] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3413) [ 135.46] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] starting overlay sync to /dev/mmcblk0p3 [ 135.59] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] sending incremental file list [ 135.61] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 135.62] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] ./ [ 135.63] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3449) [ 135.63] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .esd_auth [ 135.65] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 16 100% 0.00kB/s 0:00:00 16 100% 0.00kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#1, to-chk=21/23) [ 135.66] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .safeboot [ 135.67] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 2 100% 1.95kB/s 0:00:00 2 100% 1.95kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#2, to-chk=20/23) [ 135.69] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/ [ 135.70] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/lib/ [ 135.71] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/lib/bluetooth/ [ 135.72] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/lib/bluetooth/B8:27:EB:96:CC:7C/ [ 135.73] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/lib/bluetooth/B8:27:EB:96:CC:7C/settings [ 135.75] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 29 100% 9.44kB/s 0:00:00 29 100% 9.44kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#3, to-chk=10/23) [ 135.76] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/ [ 135.81] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/c79d806c8f71f2009ab7364b12ceb412-card-database.simple [ 135.82] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 75 100% 24.41kB/s 0:00:00 75 100% 24.41kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#4, to-chk=9/23) [ 135.84] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/c79d806c8f71f2009ab7364b12ceb412-default-sink [ 135.86] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 49 100% 15.95kB/s 0:00:00 49 100% 15.95kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#5, to-chk=8/23) [ 135.87] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 135.87] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/c79d806c8f71f2009ab7364b12ceb412-default-source [ 135.88] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3479) [ 135.88] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 1 100% 0.33kB/s 0:00:00 1 100% 0.33kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#6, to-chk=7/23) [ 135.90] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/c79d806c8f71f2009ab7364b12ceb412-device-volumes.simple [ 135.91] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 323 100% 105.14kB/s 0:00:00 323 100% 78.86kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#7, to-chk=6/23) [ 135.92] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/c79d806c8f71f2009ab7364b12ceb412-runtime -> /tmp/pulse-CWhZDE8UqHyb [ 135.94] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/cookie [ 135.95] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 256 100% 62.50kB/s 0:00:00 256 100% 62.50kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#8, to-chk=4/23) [ 135.96] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] bootvideos/ [ 135.98] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] dropbear/ [ 135.99] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/ [ 136.00] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/etc/ [ 136.01] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/etc/modprobe.d/ [ 136.02] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/etc/modprobe.d/bluetooth.conf [ 136.03] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 33 100% 3.22kB/s 0:00:00 33 100% 3.22kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#9, to-chk=1/23) [ 136.04] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] work/ [ 136.05] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] work/work/ [ 136.06] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] [ 136.08] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] sent 1,991 bytes received 249 bytes 4,480.00 bytes/sec [ 136.08] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 136.10] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] total size is 807 speedup is 0.36 [ 136.10] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3505) [ 136.11] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] overlay sync done [ 136.26] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 136.28] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3514) [ 136.44] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 136.46] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3522) [ 136.62] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 136.64] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3530) [ 136.80] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 136.81] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3538) [ 136.98] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 136.99] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3546) [ 137.16] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 137.17] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3554) [ 137.34] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 137.35] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3562) [ 137.53] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 137.54] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3570) [ 137.71] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 137.72] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3578) [ 137.89] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 137.90] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3586) [ 138.07] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 138.08] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3594) [ 138.25] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 138.26] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3602) [ 138.43] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 138.44] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3610) [ 138.60] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 138.62] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3618) [ 138.78] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 138.80] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3626) [ 138.96] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 138.97] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3634) [ 139.14] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 139.15] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3642) [ 139.33] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 139.34] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3650) [ 139.51] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 139.52] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3658) [ 139.69] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 139.70] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3666) [ 139.87] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 139.88] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3674) [ 140.05] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 140.06] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3682) [ 140.23] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 140.24] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3690) [ 140.41] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 140.42] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3698) [ 140.59] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 140.60] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3706) [ 140.77] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 140.78] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3714) [ 140.95] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 140.96] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3722) [ 141.15] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 141.16] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3730) [ 141.33] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 141.34] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3738) [ 141.51] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 141.52] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3746) [ 141.69] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 141.70] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3754) [ 141.87] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 141.88] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3762) [ 142.05] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 142.06] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3770) [ 142.23] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 142.24] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3778) [ 142.41] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 142.42] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3786) [ 142.59] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 142.60] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3794) [ 142.76] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 142.78] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3802) [ 143.03] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 143.04] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3810) [ 143.21] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 143.22] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3820) [ 143.38] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 143.39] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3828) [ 143.56] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 143.58] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3836) [ 143.74] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 143.76] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3844) [ 143.93] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 143.94] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3852) [ 144.13] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 144.14] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3860) [ 144.32] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 144.33] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3868) [ 144.50] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 144.51] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3876) [ 144.72] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 144.77] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3884) [ 144.91] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 144.92] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3892) [ 145.10] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 145.11] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3900) [ 145.28] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 145.29] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3908) [ 145.46] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 145.48] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3916) [ 145.66] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 145.67] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3924) + en boucle

J'ai la conf Recalbox d'origine, je n'ai rien changé