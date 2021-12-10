PS1 SPLASH SCREEN or Startup INTRO
wonderrecal777 last edited by
Does anyone has any customize version or updated RecalBox Bootup screen somehow btw that has the OG PS1 sound? If you could share them here that would be awesome with everyone. Thank you.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@wonderrecal777 I think it's easier for you to search on youtube...
When you find the video you want, just follow the documentation:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/boot-videos
wonderrecal777 last edited by
@zing Ok thank you so much I will take a look on this