How to get 8.0 with CRT working.
-
slikvik last edited by
I have a pi2scart connected to RPi3 and a clean image of Recalbox 8. I get nothing on screen of the TV.
I then mounted the SD card on a PC but can't find recalbox.conf to add the entry mentioned in the wiki?
Am I supposed to get it all setup via a HDMI monitor first??
-
Wizzard last edited by
@slikvik Yes, I believe you have to run it using HDMI and enable desired CRT config. You may also manually edit retroarch-crt-config.txt, but this is preferred way, as I read the documentation.
-
slikvik last edited by
Thanks @wizzard
Could you point me to the documentation that mentions the recalbox-crt.config? All I've found on setting up RB with a CRT is this page: https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/crt/recalbox-on-crt-with-scart-dac which is frankly not very clear.
-
Wizzard last edited by
@slikvik well, to say the truth, I do not have my pi2scart yet, hope to get it in a few days so I am not sure how exactly to get it working. I think that the link you gave is right, but maybe I would prefer just to set it via HDMI for the first time (or via composite out, if you do not have/want to connect it via HDMI.