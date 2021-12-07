Scrapper - reboot recalbox when screenscrapper quotat exceeded
juju35 last edited by
Hello,
There is a defect on scrapper. when you launch scrapper from recalbox and your screenscrapper.fr quotat of 20000 is full recalbox restarts immediately when you launch scrapper.
Conditions : Screenscrapper.fr quotat of 20000 exceeded
Action : Launch scrapper from recalbox
Issue : Recalbox restart immadiately
Expected : Recalbox exit scrapper and tell you quotat is full (it is possible to know that because screenscrapper reject http scrape request with http code 430)
Wizzard last edited by
I confirm this issue. I just think that it does not restart Recalbox, but just restart Emulationstation.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@juju35 I recommend that you update your gamelists with external software such as Skraper or ARRM:
juju35 last edited by juju35
@zing internal scrapper is working fine. It is just missing a check of quotat status before scrapping.