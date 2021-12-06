Black screen after update
fspimenta
Hi, I turned on my homemade Arcade with Raspberry PI 3 after a few days without using it, I had a recent version of Recalbox, I had just re-installed it a little while ago. But I was warned that it had an update and I selected to update in the menu, after that, I got a black screen and no sound, even after leaving it on for several hours... The card is initializing the wi-fi because I can access via ssh and through the browser too, but on the equipment screen only an image appears with "ExperimentalPI" when it starts and then nothing else.
I use a SVGA monitor with a hdmi2vga adapter...Does anyone know how to solve? Is it possible to rollback the update?
Thanks.
Zing
Is it possible to rollback the update?
No.
See if this helps (enable the subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=31&ab_channel=Recalbox
fspimenta
@zing , this tutorial helped me, I think the origin of my problem was no space left on the sd card, because my backup did not fit back on the SD card after creating a new image, maybe the recalbox 8 is bigger then the recalbox 7... anyway, I will consider moving the share folder to a usb device. Thank you.