Emulatorstation not showing up emulators/roms!
-
ThunderBolt019 last edited by
Basically I have a pre installed emulatorstation project done that works perfectly, i have tried in other pc the same files installed the same way (just to unzip it through 7zip in the main folder of the drive) and it works, i have played several games there. In my main pc, i am trying to make it work but when i open the emulatorstation doesn't show up nothing, it's empty, no emulators. The only idea that i have is tthatt the problem would be tthat i have used retroarch or emulators in tthe past in this pc and whatever i do always will search in a hidden folder that currently is empty. I don't know how to fix it, could you help me?^ Please
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@thunderbolt019 If I understand you right you are trying to install Emulationstation on a PC.
But, this is the Recalbox forum, we only support the Recalbox System. Recalbox uses Emulationstation, but a modified version exclusively to work on Recalbox.
We do not support Emulationstation on systems other than Recalbox.