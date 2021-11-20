Visual glitch on Pi zero 2 with GPi Case
Hi so I just received my new pi zero 2 w and a new GPi case.
Whats been happening is that im having some huge visual bugs which idk if they are caused by the case, the pi or even the os.
The glitches also appear when using rasbian os.
I flashed recalbox beta for pi zero 2 + gpi case.
Image link for reference
If with 2 different operating systems it's not working, it doesn't look like it's a Recalbox problem.
In fact, I can't guarantee you, but the image gives me the impression that your screen has a hardware problem, as if that screen has been dropped, or hit hard and leaked the LCD.
Are you sure it's not a hardware issue?
@zing No im not sure thats what im trying to figure out since I received both the pi and the gpi case today.
I did manage to get it working once but reflashed the sd card and it never came back.
But for the hour it was working it was working perfectly but yeah it just took a reflashing of the sd card for it to go bad again.
Also tried a new sd card, same problem.
reflashed the sd card and it never came back.
Sorry, but I need to understand better: if everything was working perfectly, why were you reflashed?
@zing
Because I wanted to know if I did something that fixed it.
Because even if I didnt at some point I would of probably did and it would of been back to broken.
I want to know why its broken not just randomly have it fixed by magic.
Kind of not reliable otherwise.
@jeremyy44 Well, I don't know what happened, I don't even know if it can be fixed.
As I said, the impression I get is that the screen was pressed too hard (as if someone had been sitting on it) or it fell to the ground and broke.
The basic procedure for identifying the cause is to isolate the other variables and you've already done this:
- Test with another system to see if the problem is system specific or not
- Test with another SD card to see if the problem is the SD card
What you can still test is using another program to flash the image:
- If you have not used the Raspberry Pi Imager, please test it as described here: https://www.recalbox.com/download
- If you used the Raspberry Pi Imager, test it with Rufus by downloading the latest official image https://www.recalbox.com/download/stable/allimages
@zing
Alright ill try these all i tried yet is the other program and other sd card which didnt fix anything.
I cant rly try with another pi since I dont have another a second pi zero 2 w and my pi zero w is with headers and I dont want to botter with desoldering.
Well at this point ill just replace the gpi case because its that or the pi and cant rly get another zero 2 now can I.
Thanks for your time btw