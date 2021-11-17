Issues with Retroachivements
Hey there,
I'm having an issue with trying to connect to retroachivements in the fact that every time I start a game regardless of console. The error message I keep receiving is "Error retrieving achievement data: Credentials invalid (0)".
I have double checked my credentials and even tried changing my password and nothing has fixed this issue. Any suggestions are welcome to what I could try
Thanks
