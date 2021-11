Hello,

is it right that the new Image for the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 and the GPi Case not include the function to play PSP Games?

I have a NesPI Case with a Pi4 and it works very well to play PSP Games.

There is also no PSP directory. I have create this directory, but it wont start or show the something in the carousel.

Do i have to insert a bios or a emulator?

Thank u for your help.