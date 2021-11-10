[GPi Case] FBA2X - aspect ratio help
Lumpy
Hi all. Just want to say Recalbox is amazing on the GPi! However, I have a problem with FBA2X. It is a brilliant emulator for this little low power device, but it's a little bit squished on the screen. Is there a way to fix this?
I should add I'm using the latest 7.2.2 Reloaded release for the Pi Zero/Pi 1 on the GPi Case. I Know there's the newer Pi Zero 2 but I haven't got that one. Thanks all.
Lumpy
I should also add that I am referring only to CPS roms. On Neo Geo it runs fine. It's only on CPS that the display shows borders at the top and bottom, effectively squashing the display. Thanks.