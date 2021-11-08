Has anyone had this issue before? It is only on the temple map in Goldeneye. I am using Mupen64Plus Rice emulator core, as it seems to run the smoothest. But for some reason it does this

It is playable, it is annoying though.

I have tried other emulators and it displays okay, but doesn't run well.

I have tried other OS (not with mupen64plus Rice), but I prefer recalbox.