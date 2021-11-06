@retoxdafreak Entschuldigung, ich spreche kein Deutsch, aber ich werde versuchen, Ihnen trotzdem zu helfen.

Eine der Optionen besteht darin, den videomode in der Datei recalbox.conf zu ändern:

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/display-configuration/complete-guide-on-video-configuration

Siehe die offizielle Dokumentation zu HDMI-Modi:

https://www.raspberrypi.com/documentation/computers/config_txt.html#hdmi_mode

Eine andere Möglichkeit besteht darin, eine Überladungsdatei mit den gewünschten Videoparametern zu erstellen:

Sorry, I don't speak German, but I'll try to help you anyway.

One of the options is to change the videomode in the recalbox.conf file:

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/display-configuration/complete-guide-on-video-configuration

See the official documentation for HDMI modes:

https://www.raspberrypi.com/documentation/computers/config_txt.html#hdmi_mode

Another option is to create an overload file with the video parameters you want: