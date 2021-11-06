Mal wieder ein Resolution Problem
RecalBox 7.22 auf Raspi 4 an 720 dpi TV angeschlossen. Alle Spiele, die ich probiert habe sind ca. 4x so groß dargestellt (Bezels an). Ich kann unter Retroarch die .cfg nicht abspeichern (global). Wenn ich im Spiel in das Retroarch Menü gehe kann ich unter Video Ratio auf "Core Provided" umstellen, dann zurück im Spiel ist alles O.K.. Ich kann diesen Zustand nur, wie gesagt nicht abspeichern. (Es existiert ja auch keinen retroarch.cfg auf dem Image). Ich benutze auch Retropie, da kann man das in der Retropie Konfiguration generell unter Retroarch (global) abspeichern.
In Retroarch "Save Core Overides" funktioniert nicht (global) ... nur "Save Current Directory Overrides" (per System) funktioniert Geht das vielleicht einfacher?
Danke
Zing Global moderator Translator
@retoxdafreak Entschuldigung, ich spreche kein Deutsch, aber ich werde versuchen, Ihnen trotzdem zu helfen.
Eine der Optionen besteht darin, den videomode in der Datei recalbox.conf zu ändern:
Siehe die offizielle Dokumentation zu HDMI-Modi:
Eine andere Möglichkeit besteht darin, eine Überladungsdatei mit den gewünschten Videoparametern zu erstellen:
Sorry, I don't speak German, but I'll try to help you anyway.
One of the options is to change the videomode in the recalbox.conf file:
See the official documentation for HDMI modes:
