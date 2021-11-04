[7.3-Beta29][FORK] Controler issue in emulators
Hi everyone!
I have build my own recalbox version for testing my developpement from the master branch.
I haven't any input in retroarch emulators, otherwise I haven't any problem on emulationstation.
It's the same problem with my openJVS and my 8bitdo SF30 controllers.
Someone have test the last beta on odroidxu4 and have the same issue?
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/merge_requests/2020
davidb2111 Staff
Hi @delferius
Thanks for the MR. Please just be aware that the MR will not be in 7.3 (i.e 8.0) as it is in freeze stage. Just keep at aligned with master branch.
Regarding the controller issue, I think I don't understand: does it work well in ES and not in retroarch for both 8bitdo controllers and openJVS?
also, how does openjvs controllers appears in the system ? you could use
sdl2 -jstest -lto list detected controllers and
sdl2-jstest -t Xwhere X is the id of your controller to test buttons.
David
Hi @davidb2111 and thanks for your help!
My controllers are correctly detected by jstest and the input events works for both (openjvs_a1p1/openjvs_a1p2):
# sdl2-jstest -l error: failed to read gamecontrollerdb.txt: Invalid RWops Found 3 joystick(s) Joystick Name: '8Bitdo SF30 Pro' Joystick Path: '/dev/input/event4' Joystick GUID: 05000000c82d00000061000000010000 Joystick Number: 0 Number of Axes: 4 Number of Buttons: 16 Number of Hats: 1 Number of Balls: 0 GameControllerConfig: Name: '8BitDo SF30 Pro' Mapping: '05000000c82d00000061000000010000,8BitDo SF30 Pro,a:b0,b:b1,back:b10, dpdown:h0.4,dpleft:h0.8,dpright:h0.2,dpup:h0.1,guide:b2,leftshoulder:b6,leftstic k:b13,lefttrigger:a5,leftx:a0,lefty:a1,rightshoulder:b7,rightstick:b14,righttrig ger:a4,rightx:a2,righty:a3,start:b11,x:b3,y:b4,hint:SDL_GAMECONTROLLER_USE_BUTTO N_LABELS:=1,' Axis code 0: 0 Axis code 1: 1 Axis code 2: 2 Axis code 3: 5 Button code 0: 304 Button code 1: 305 Button code 2: 306 Button code 3: 307 Button code 4: 308 Button code 5: 309 Button code 6: 310 Button code 7: 311 Button code 8: 312 Button code 9: 313 Button code 10: 314 Button code 11: 315 Button code 12: 316 Button code 13: 317 Button code 14: 318 Button code 15: 319 Hat code 0: 16 Joystick Name: 'openjvs_a1p1' Joystick Path: '/dev/input/event2' Joystick GUID: 000000006f70656e6a76735f61317000 Joystick Number: 1 Number of Axes: 2 Number of Buttons: 8 Number of Hats: 0 Number of Balls: 0 GameControllerConfig: missing (see 'gamecontrollerdb.txt' or SDL_GAMECONTROLLERCONFIG) Axis code 0: 0 Axis code 1: 1 Button code 0: 256 Button code 1: 257 Button code 2: 258 Button code 3: 259 Button code 4: 260 Button code 5: 261 Button code 6: 262 Button code 7: 263 Joystick Name: 'openjvs_a1p2' Joystick Path: '/dev/input/event3' Joystick GUID: 000000006f70656e6a76735f61317000 Joystick Number: 2 Number of Axes: 2 Number of Buttons: 8 Number of Hats: 0 Number of Balls: 0 GameControllerConfig: missing (see 'gamecontrollerdb.txt' or SDL_GAMECONTROLLERCONFIG) Axis code 0: 0 Axis code 1: 1 Button code 0: 256 Button code 1: 257 Button code 2: 258 Button code 3: 259 Button code 4: 260 Button code 5: 261 Button code 6: 262 Button code 7: 263
#sdl2-jstest -t 1 Joystick Name: 'openjvs_a1p1' Joystick Number: 0 Axes 2: 0: 0 [ # ] 1: 0 [ # ] Buttons 8: 0: 0 [ ] 1: 0 [ ] 2: 1 [#] 3: 0 [ ] 4: 0 [ ] 5: 0 [ ] 6: 0 [ ] 7: 0 [ ] Hats 0: Balls 0: Press Ctrl-c to exit
Everything is ok on emulationstation, I can easily remap buttons and navigate with all my controllers but when I start any emulators nothing response.