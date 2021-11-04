Hi @delferius

Thanks for the MR. Please just be aware that the MR will not be in 7.3 (i.e 8.0) as it is in freeze stage. Just keep at aligned with master branch.

Regarding the controller issue, I think I don't understand: does it work well in ES and not in retroarch for both 8bitdo controllers and openJVS?

also, how does openjvs controllers appears in the system ? you could use sdl2 -jstest -l to list detected controllers and sdl2-jstest -t X where X is the id of your controller to test buttons.

David