Bought a new Pi4, downloaded RecalBox 7.22, imaged my flash, installed the flash, boots up.. configure the joystick. EVERYthing works.

I use my browser and go to http://<recalboxIP>. Check configs..

I go to ROMS... Where I can't find a single ROM??

Lets say I want to delete a ROM.. Where do I go to delete that ROM??

How come there is NO FTP access, or Network access, only a webpage??

I haven't been in this scene for a while, and it looks like Recalbox has made a bunch of nice inprovements since.. But where are the ROMS??

thanks

-Richard