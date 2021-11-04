Wheres the Roms?
-
borg357 last edited by
Bought a new Pi4, downloaded RecalBox 7.22, imaged my flash, installed the flash, boots up.. configure the joystick. EVERYthing works.
I use my browser and go to http://<recalboxIP>. Check configs..
I go to ROMS... Where I can't find a single ROM??
Lets say I want to delete a ROM.. Where do I go to delete that ROM??
How come there is NO FTP access, or Network access, only a webpage??
I haven't been in this scene for a while, and it looks like Recalbox has made a bunch of nice inprovements since.. But where are the ROMS??
thanks
-Richard
-
Scavy Global moderator
@borg357 hello
pre-installed roms can't be deleted. However, in the menu you'll find a option you can activate : "hide pre-installed games". Otherwise, you can hide roms as you always did it before.
Have fun.
-
borg357 last edited by
@scavy WTF? Seriously? You can't delete Roms?? Which person decided that was a good idea?
-
Scavy Global moderator
@borg357 where's the problem as far as you can hide them and put only yours !
It's a staff's choice, these roms are not set in the share. But, as i told you, you can hide them via the menu.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
where are the ROMS??
Which person decided that was a good idea?
Recalbox only has some pre-installed ROMS that are freeware or that the author has authorized the distribution.
These ROMS are not in the same folder that the user accesses, and an option was added to hide them easily because many users complained that they already had the ROMS they wanted and didn't want to have to delete the pre-installed ROMS with each update.
If you connect your SD card to a PC with the help of a USB adapter, you can access the folder with ROMS and add and/or delete your own ROMS.
It is also possible to connect your Rpi to the network via cable or via wifi, and access the folder with the ROMS via SSH (I recommend using WinSCP).
The option to delete ROMS directly from the Recalbox menu has been removed to avoid some critical Emulationstation failures, we still don't know if this will be definitive or not, there are several factors that influence this decision.