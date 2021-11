Hello, i have searched for a solution but cannot find it.

I really love recalbox 2.7.7 on my Pi. Lots of platforms run very good but ween I play good old MSX games they go a bit too fast. Faster than normal MSX. So I cannot break my records anymore or am I too slow ?

Anyway is there a setting where I can change this?

I must affect only my MSX…

Thanks in advance for your help!