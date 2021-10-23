Volume control
I have recalbox installed on an old laptop and am looking for a way to setup volume control.
I can ssh in and use amixer set commands successfully, just stuck trying to find a way to map these to the laptop keyboard somehow.
If anyone could nudge me in the right direction it would be appreciated.
Thanks!
@pybe The main volume of the system can be changed in the audio options through the menu.
It is possible to configure shortcuts to increase or decrease the volume within games on the retroarch cores (you can access the Retroarch menu with the Hotkey+B key combination after opening a game).
You can create a custom configuration by emulator manually:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/create-a-custom-configuration-by-emulator
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/how-to-customize-controller-mapping
You can make a configuration overload file:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload/retroarch-overloads
I assume that you are not using a TV like most users, because if that were the case, you would just turn down the volume on the TV.
An alternative/external "solution" that I believe is not what you are looking for (but it is still a possibility), is to buy a speaker with volume control (which many users do not only for the control, but for the quality of sound).
@zing Many thanks for the detailed response.
Yes I am not using a TV, just an old laptop sort of repurposed as an arcade cabnet I guess thats easy to pack away or move into another room. Screen speakers etc all in one.
I had a look through the Hotkey+B menu and can see gain control but no master volume control.
I guess what I am looking for is a way to have the underlying os map a command to the laptop keyboard?
So that I have the same volume control of the laptop if it were running a normal desktop OS.
What is recalbox built on?
I guess what I am looking for is a way to have the underlying os map a command to the laptop keyboard?
A regular user cannot install anything on Recalbox, the most that can be installed are scripts:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/usage-avance/scripts-sur-evenements-demulationstation
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/modification/ajouter-votre-propre-script-au-demarrage
What is recalbox built on?
Recalbox OS is based on the GNU/Linux system, read more about this in the documentation: https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/presentation/who-are-we
As Recalbox is an open source operating system, theoretically anyone can use the source code as a base and modify what they want (provided they have enough technical knowledge):
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox
But, please, understand that the forum does not provide this kind of support, the forum is meant to support regular users with problems with Recalbox (and I wouldn't even be able to support it, I'm not a developer, and the developer team is small).