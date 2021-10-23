@pybe The main volume of the system can be changed in the audio options through the menu.

It is possible to configure shortcuts to increase or decrease the volume within games on the retroarch cores (you can access the Retroarch menu with the Hotkey+B key combination after opening a game).

You can create a custom configuration by emulator manually:

You can make a configuration overload file:

I assume that you are not using a TV like most users, because if that were the case, you would just turn down the volume on the TV.

An alternative/external "solution" that I believe is not what you are looking for (but it is still a possibility), is to buy a speaker with volume control (which many users do not only for the control, but for the quality of sound).