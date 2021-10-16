Hi,

First of all, thank you all who develop Recalbox. It's a great gaming machine.

I have a question regarding system specific controller inputs switching on a RPi4. Let me explain, right now I have

two SNES controllers in Input 1 and 2 and one PS5 DualSense controller in Input 3. For newer games that support

all the extra buttons and analog sticks, I want to use the PS5 controller when I play. For older games such

as NES and SNES, I want to use my SNES controllers when I play.

The problem with my current configuration is that no game recognizes my PS5 controller because it are

in Input 3 right now. I have to manually switch it to Input 1 before I start a game where I want to use it.

And of course it will be the other way around if I now start an older game where I want to use my SNES controllers.

My question then is quite obvious, is there any way to system specific switch these inputs automatically?

Or in some other way make all games believe that both SNES controller #1 and my PS5 controller are in Input 1?

Thanks in advance...