SOLVED System Specific Controller Inputs Switching
Hi,
First of all, thank you all who develop Recalbox. It's a great gaming machine.
I have a question regarding system specific controller inputs switching on a RPi4. Let me explain, right now I have
two SNES controllers in Input 1 and 2 and one PS5 DualSense controller in Input 3. For newer games that support
all the extra buttons and analog sticks, I want to use the PS5 controller when I play. For older games such
as NES and SNES, I want to use my SNES controllers when I play.
The problem with my current configuration is that no game recognizes my PS5 controller because it are
in Input 3 right now. I have to manually switch it to Input 1 before I start a game where I want to use it.
And of course it will be the other way around if I now start an older game where I want to use my SNES controllers.
My question then is quite obvious, is there any way to system specific switch these inputs automatically?
Or in some other way make all games believe that both SNES controller #1 and my PS5 controller are in Input 1?
Thanks in advance...
Zing Global moderator Translator
My question then is quite obvious, is there any way to system specific switch these inputs automatically?
No, making Recalbox automatically guess which control you want to use is not possible.
But, you can configure this manually, making a specific configuration file per emulator or game:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/how-to-customize-controller-mapping
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/create-a-custom-configuration-by-emulator
There is yet another way to do this, with a configuration overload file:
@zing
I managed to make it work the way I wanted.
Thanks so much!