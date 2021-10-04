Can't shutdown.
On 7.2.2, "shutdown system" and confirm "really shutdown" results only in a reboot of Emulation Station. How can I fix this? Thanks.
- On a computer or smartphone, open a browser (can be Chrome or Firefox, etc.)
- in your browser's address bar, type:
recalbox/help
- This will open the Recalbox manager, try shutting down the system from this screen.
Thanks but that doesn't work for me either.
Is there any file I could edit to fix this problem?
Did not work? What happens when you try to shut down the system through Web Manager?
Not without knowing what is causing the problem, I recommend that you do a reset to factory parameters, this option is available through the advanced settings menu, you will not lose any personal files, but you will lose all custom settings.
dasritter last edited by dasritter
@zing I could not access Web Manager as the wifi connection is flaky.
I did a full factory reset and the problem persisted.
I'm running off a 512GB usb stick in a RP400.
I can sometimes shut down, it works about 20% of the time, seemingly at random. The rest of the time it just restarts EmulationStation.
If I attempt to restart rather than shutdown, it actually shuts down occasionally - again about 20% of the time.
a 512GB usb stick
it looks like your problem is with the storage device, have you tested it with another one to see if that happens?
@zing It could be the storage device, I didn't have this problem running from the SD card. That sucks though, I bought the expensive 512GB flash drive just for recalbox...
That sucks though, I bought the expensive 512GB flash drive just for recalbox...
Before you're sure the problem is with the hardware, make sure the problem isn't just a corrupt file.
Watch this video (enable subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=26&ab_channel=Recalbox
Backup the folders mentioned in the video, format your storage device in exfat, and try again.