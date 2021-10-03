Hello Everyone,

I would like to be able to add Night Trap and Prize Fighter to my Sega CD collection, and both games have two discs.

For Playstation games, this is fairly easy; create an .m3u file which references the .cue files of each of the discs. This allows for disc swapping, using the "Disc Index" option within the RGUI menu.

Unfortunately, when I added such games to the "segacd" folder, they did not show up in my Recalbox.

Is disc-swapping possible for Sega CD games under Recalbox; is this supported by either Picodrive or Genesis Plus GX? If so, is .m3u the best way to go?

I attempted to add the .m3u extension to the Sega CD section in /recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg. However, I have thus far been unable to do this. Using "Nano", I am able to open the file directly through a Terminal on my Recalbox. However, when I attempt to save/write out, I receive a filesystem read-only error. I tried "mount -o remount,rw /recalbox", but this seemingly had no effect.

I am running Recalbox from an SSD, as I am using the NesPi4 case. As such, I removed the SSD, and connected it to my MacBook, using a USB-C to SATA adapter. Due to MacOS being unable to read Linux filesystems — to my knowledge — I installed the trial of extFS for Mac. However, the only additional volume found was called "Overlays". Neither this, nor the "Boot" or "Recalbox" volumes, contain a "share_init" folder that I can find.

I then tried to access the drive from a Ubuntu virtual machine, through VMWare Fusion Player; this didn't work either. When I attempted to connect the device through the Virtual Machine menu, I received the following message:

"The device was unable to connect to its ideal host controller.

An attempt will be made to connect this device to the best available host controller. This might result in undefined behavior for this device". I clicked "Okay" anyway, but the drive didn't show up under "Files" in Ubuntu.

I am unsure what else to try. Presumably, if I SSH through Ubuntu, the filesystem will still be read-only? I do have another Raspberry Pi on which I run Homebridge. How about if I purchase a USB to SATA adapter, connect my Recalbox SSD to the other pi, and attempt to amend es_systems.cfg in this way?

Would really appreciate some insight/guidance; even if Sega CD disc-swapping is currently unsupported, at least I know not to pursue it further .

Any help gratefully received.