Repair/réparer Pinn
-
Hi,
my Pi does not boot anymore under Pinn, since I updated Pi OS. Under Pinn I have PI OS and LibreElec.
Is there some way to repair Pinn ?
Thanks for your help.
Bonjour,
mon Pi ne démarre plus depuis que j'ai mis à jour Pi OS. Sous Pinn j'ai Pi OS et LibreElec.
Y a-t-il un moten de réparer Pinn ?
Merci pour votre aide
I have PI OS and LibreElec.
This is the Recalbox forum, we only support issues related to Recalbox, which is not your case, so look for the forum of the system you are having problem with, as this is not the right place.
I will block this topic as it has no relation to the Recalbox system.