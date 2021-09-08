I saw a few mentions of this topic about a year ago but I'm still experiencing the issue where my Games List is not accurately reflecting what I have on my SD card. Every time I delete a game from my SD card on my ROMS folder, the game still appears whenever I start Recalbox. If I go to the Games List option and refresh and then restart then my Games List is accurate. But the moment I shut down and restart again, my Games List is again showing all games that have been previously deleted.

So I'm wondering if this is still an issue or has it been fixed and I just need to know what I'm doing wrong. Thank you.

Recalbox version: 7.2.2 Reloaded