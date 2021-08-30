Hello! You guys put Batocera/Retrobat to shame (figure of speech, not that they are bad). Thank you for (almost) putting everything I wanted on a frontend. Thank you kindly.

I said almost because I still cannot find a way to set the hotkey menu shortcut to the L1+R1+Select+Start option Retroarch natively provides. I read some posts that combos are not possible, but in this case the option exits in Retroarch natively so I'm asking how.

I managed to make my own custom hotkey shortcuts and now I only have Select+Start(twice) to quit games and Select+L1 to show Retroarch menu (all others are disabled). I tried setting up the buttons for the combo I mentioned above and they are 4, 5 and 9 on my RetroBit Genesis 8-button controller working on Nintendo Switch mode (L1, R1 and Start respectively). But only button 4 was taken.

Here's the line on .retroarch.cfg:

"input_menu_toggle_btn = "459"" and I tried adding + among them but no use.

The Hotkey is 8 so I didn't put it.

What is the correct formula for it?