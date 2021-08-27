Hello everyone,

I'm a proud owner of a OGS (no wifi & bt)

Installed Recalbox 7.2.2 on it, it's great and run pretty well.

I'm willing to use 8bitdo Bluetooth controller for local multiplayer and bouth an edimax EW-7611ULB dongle that supposedly enable BT & Wifi.

Wifi is working fine out of the box on recalbox but Bluetooth doesn't seem to work (scanning doesn't return anything).

I've been trying with multiple 8bit do but no luck so far. I guess there may be an issue with drivers?

However i did try to connect the 8bitdo by cable but did not work (recognized but not working), tried as well an usb pad but not working either. Wondering if the OGS recalbox image accept external controller ?

Here's a link to the ew-7611ulb how to install but i failled miserably on the steps "make install -s"

https://edimax.freshdesk.com/support/solutions/articles/14000047172-how-to-install-ew-7611ulb-adapter-on-raspberry-pi

Thank you for your help,

Happy gaming