How to copy from MAME to Recalbox and Hardware Compatibility
This is what I meant to say:
I was curious as to what I need to copy over to the ROMS folder, BIOS, etc. I am trying to migrate away from MAMEUI on my cabinet. Also, I have an X-Arcade Tankstick with a Turbo Twist 2 Spinner. Are these game controllers compatible with Recalbox? I am going to use a Raspberry Pi 4B and I saw that I only have 4 ports. Am I able to use a powered USB hub with that unit?