helcril
Is there any wat to do an offline update?
I have problems with online update. Recalbox is connected to my network, I can ping it, download roms, but update's progress bar not doing any step and time left displays something like 80 hours to complete.
helcril
I figured out why this happens. When my recalbox works using ipv6, then progress bar does not move at all and I can not even cancel the update, system freezes.
But when station gets ipv4 adress there is still a problem. Progress bar goes very slow, and after about 3-5% I got message "Error downloading Recalbox 7.2.2... Please retry later". And I tried many, many times!
So offline (downloadable) update is needed strongly!