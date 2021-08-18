I'm needing to change the controller mapping for different emulators within recalbox. For mame, I need to change some of the games controlling and some of the console emulators, as they don't line up with my available buttons. How can I get in and change those specific controls?

On the other side of the question, I'm not using a control pad that has enough buttons to do the regular button config from the GUI. How do I skip over buttons that I don't plan on using. On other Raspberry Pi setups, I just have to hold a button down and it will skip over those options, that doesn't seem to work with Recalbox.