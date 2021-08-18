How do I change emulator controller config +
-
DarakuTenshi last edited by
I'm needing to change the controller mapping for different emulators within recalbox. For mame, I need to change some of the games controlling and some of the console emulators, as they don't line up with my available buttons. How can I get in and change those specific controls?
On the other side of the question, I'm not using a control pad that has enough buttons to do the regular button config from the GUI. How do I skip over buttons that I don't plan on using. On other Raspberry Pi setups, I just have to hold a button down and it will skip over those options, that doesn't seem to work with Recalbox.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@darakutenshi See if this helps:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/how-to-customize-controller-mapping
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/create-a-custom-configuration-by-emulator
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload/retroarch-overloads
-
DarakuTenshi last edited by
@zing I'm not able to test it out, but I do believe this should work for the console emulators (so thank you), but for MAME each individual game (on PC anyway) is able to take a custom input for that game, and that game only. Usually, you have to press TAB and it will let you modify the buttons for that specific game, I'm not sure why that has been disabled for Recalbox. Then again, they probably have it hidden somehow.