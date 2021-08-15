Display color is yellowish.
Comparison to my retroid pocket 2 - the colors are normal.
PSX:
GBA:
Is it possible to fix it?
@lxknvlk Sorry, but you are configuring 2 different devices with different screen qualities.
Honestly, looking at your photos, the impression I get is that your retroid pocket 2 is distorting the original colors... Not the opposite.
You can test by changing shaders for example, but if I were you I would try to change retroid pocket 2, not odroid go super (and in this case, because it's not Recalbox, I don't know if it's possible, and we don't support ).