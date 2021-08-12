How to install Hiscore.dat on mame2003
-
mrjackprice last edited by
Hi,
I would like my Recalbox to save the hiscores. Currently everytime I close the game, it forgets the hiscore. How do I do that? Mainly for games like Space Invaders and Mario Bros
I see a folder with Mame2003 and a folder in that with Hi.
Thanks!
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@mrjackprice Please use the search function before posting something, and check if the question hasn't been answered before:
https://forum.recalbox.com/search?term=hiscore.dat&in=titlesposts&matchWords=all&sortBy=topic.lastposttime&sortDirection=desc&showAs=posts