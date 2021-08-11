Problem with generic PS2 style gamepad.
Hello.
Bought a PS2 style gamepad, made a fresh install of 7.2.2 system. The gamepad is recognized as Dragonrise generic USB Joystick.
Activated Analog. I can configure all buttons except Joystick 2 Left, nothing happens with that.
Now I plug in the gamepad in Windows, test every button and analog joysticks, and all works fine. I don't know where to make more tests.
Hope you can help me, thanks!
Scavy Global moderator
@jorgemagana hello, could you post a support archive that i can give to devs please ? and if you have the brand/model of your pad, that would help. Thanx.
@scavy Thanks, how can I generate the support archive?
The pad is a generic one, here in Mexico the brand is NACEB model NA-0917
@scavy is this te archive?