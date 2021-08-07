Hello,

I bought 2 of these PS3 BlueLake Controlers :

https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B07FVVWJ8Z/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

They work great with cable, but I cant make it work without.

I followed the instruction for pairing : plug , wait for it to stop blinking , unplug and pair , but no success

I tried also to pair manually through SSH

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuration-test/manually-connect-a-bluetooth-control

but no luck still, I get :

Exception: Bluetooth adapter not found

My Bluetooth Dongle is :

https://www.amazon.fr/Yizhet-Bluetooth-adaptateur-consommation-dénergie/dp/B01LR8CNXU

Recalbox is running on a HP Elite Desk at its latest version : 7.2.2

Also I tried every Driver (officiel, shanwan, bluez) , how can i know which one is the right anyway ?

Any though on this ?

Thanks a ot for your support!

Long Live Recalbox