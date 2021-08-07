BlueLake PS3 Controler not pairing
-
vwasteels last edited by
Hello,
I bought 2 of these PS3 BlueLake Controlers :
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B07FVVWJ8Z/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
They work great with cable, but I cant make it work without.
I followed the instruction for pairing : plug , wait for it to stop blinking , unplug and pair , but no success
I tried also to pair manually through SSH
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuration-test/manually-connect-a-bluetooth-control
but no luck still, I get :
Exception: Bluetooth adapter not found
My Bluetooth Dongle is :
https://www.amazon.fr/Yizhet-Bluetooth-adaptateur-consommation-dénergie/dp/B01LR8CNXU
Recalbox is running on a HP Elite Desk at its latest version : 7.2.2
Also I tried every Driver (officiel, shanwan, bluez) , how can i know which one is the right anyway ?
Any though on this ?
Thanks a ot for your support!
Long Live Recalbox