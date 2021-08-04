First time controller setup issue on recalbox.
sulai last edited by
I'm running recalbox on a pi 4 for the first time off a premade image file. The main menu boots up quickly. I plug in a USB Nintendo switch controller that is recognized on screen as a bda nsw controller. It says to press a button to configure but any button I press on the controller refreshes the main menu. I plugged in a keyboard and can access the controller setup , but when it says to press a to begin the setup and I press a on the keyboard and it refreshes back to the menu screen. I also have a wireless 8 bit do SNES controller but that also won't pair when using the keyboard to pair. How can I pair and configure the controllers? Thanks.
Zing Global moderator Translator
I'm running recalbox on a pi 4 for the first time off a premade image file.
The purchase/sale/distribution of the already assembled Recalbox system is illegal, as it goes against the license to use Recalbox, ROMs and BIOS. Apart from the fact that the system is distributed for free by the Recalbox team, and whoever sells it unfairly profits.
Therefore, the forum does not support this type of image, if you want support as it is, you will need to contact whoever created this image.
In addition, the forum does not support outdated versions, as many errors are errors that have already been fixed over time.
If you want support on the forum, download and install the latest official version:
https://download.recalbox.com/