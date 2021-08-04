@sulai

I'm running recalbox on a pi 4 for the first time off a premade image file.

The purchase/sale/distribution of the already assembled Recalbox system is illegal, as it goes against the license to use Recalbox, ROMs and BIOS. Apart from the fact that the system is distributed for free by the Recalbox team, and whoever sells it unfairly profits.

Therefore, the forum does not support this type of image, if you want support as it is, you will need to contact whoever created this image.

In addition, the forum does not support outdated versions, as many errors are errors that have already been fixed over time.

If you want support on the forum, download and install the latest official version:

https://download.recalbox.com/